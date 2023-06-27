Rash, negligent driving main reasons behind spurt in accidents

People of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of the Chenab Valley alleged that the authorities at the helm of affairs were looking the other way despite knowing it well that the accidents in the region mostly occur due to the negligence and lack of accountability of the concerned departments.

They said that after the fatal road accidents, the officers of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and Traffic Police become active for a couple of days but within days, things return to the same old practices.