Rash, negligent driving main reasons behind spurt in accidents

Ramban, June 27: Rash and negligent driving are the main reasons for the increase in accidents in Chenab Valley.
People of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of the Chenab Valley alleged that the authorities at the helm of affairs were looking the other way despite knowing it well that the accidents in the region mostly occur due to the negligence and lack of accountability of the concerned departments.
They said that after the fatal road accidents, the officers of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and Traffic Police become active for a couple of days but within days, things return to the same old practices.
According to the commuters and locals, drunken, negligent, and rash driving were main causes of frequent accidents on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other roads in Chenab Valley.
They said that the lack of checking by the concerned authorities, breaking of traffic rules by the drivers on the highways and other roads of Chenab Valley, Reasi and Udhampur districts were other primary causes of accidents.
The locals said that the failure of the Traffic Police in checking the menace of overloading on these roads has led to many fatal accidents, resulting in the loss of precious lives.
“Most of the passenger vehicles carry passengers beyond their seating capacity,” they said.
Traveling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Batote-Doda-Kishtwar Highway, and various other roads is becoming a nightmare for the commuters due to the condition of only all-weather roads linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
People said that the condition of the under-construction road stretches between Nashri to Banihal was deplorable, and as a result of this the road stretch was almost regularly witnessing road accidents, sometimes fatal.
Locals complain that the sinking of patches and huge landslides after repeated intervals on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway has become unpredictable due to which the condition of the highway has gone from bad to worse at several places.
The ongoing widening and upgradation work of the highway is adding to the woes and further compounding the situation.
Also, there are no crash barriers at several vulnerable places on the highway.
Locals said that unscientific methods and ways had been adopted in earth cutting for widening the highway.
A group of people in Ramban said that the poor management of the traffic on the highway and failure to implement suitable remedies was compounding the woes further.
The road accidents on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other roads in Chenab Valley have caused grief and agony among the victims.
Some have even reached the brink of starvation after becoming maimed.
Most of the cases registered after the accidents for investigations by the Police revealed that accidents happened due to rash and negligent driving.