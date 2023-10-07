Ravinder Raina visits Ramban Addresses party workers

Ramban, Oct 7 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today visited Ramban and addressed the party workers.
A grand reception was accorded to him by the party workers. Raina chaired a meeting of party workers in Ramban and Banihal highlighted the achievements of the party.
Speaking to reporters at the end of the meeting in Ramban he said that in the coming days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers e Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah besides BJP Party President, JP Nadda will visit Jammu and Kashmir.
“ And to disseminate the humanity services and development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a large-scale public contact that is Jan Sampark Abhiyan will be undertaken to apprise the people in every village, Panchayat and city by the workers and leaders of BJP. The ruling NDA government has been working honestly irrespective of the community and social status of the public without making any false promises to them,” Raina said . He exhorted the party workers and leaders to work hard and leave no stone unturned to spread the achievements and ideals of BJP led by Prime Minister.