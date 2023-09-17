RDD deptt Implementation of schemes reviewed

During the tour of the District, he visited various Panchayats of Blocks Paddar and Dachhan, wherein he inspected Amrit Sarovars, and other numerous assets created under SBM(G) like Segregation Sheds, Soakage Pits, Community Compost Pits, CSCs, Installation of Dustbins at various places in different Panchayats, Panchayat Ghars under RGSA, etc. He laid special focus on Swacchta and directed the BDOs and other field functionaries of the RDD to sustain the cleanliness.