RDD deptt Implementation of schemes reviewed

Kishtwar, Sep 17: To assess the ongoing developmental activities being conducted under different schemes of RDD, Director RDD Jammu Mohammad Mumtaz Ali conducted a two day tour of the rural areas of Kishtwar District.
During the tour of the District, he visited various Panchayats of Blocks Paddar and Dachhan, wherein he inspected Amrit Sarovars, and other numerous assets created under SBM(G) like Segregation Sheds, Soakage Pits, Community Compost Pits, CSCs, Installation of Dustbins at various places in different Panchayats, Panchayat Ghars under RGSA, etc. He laid special focus on Swacchta and directed the BDOs and other field functionaries of the RDD to sustain the cleanliness.