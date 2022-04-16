Reach out to people in remote areas: Ashok Koul to BJP cadre

Koul made this statement while addressing several organizational meetings at Kishtwar, Padder, Nagseni, Atholi, Sohal, Gulabgarh, Tattapani, Dossa, Chamoti, Bunjwah and other places in Kishtwar district.

Senior BJP leaders led by Koul, who was also accompanied by J&K BJP All Morcha Incharge and Prabhari district Kishtwar Munish Sharma, are presently in Kishtwar district on four-day tour.