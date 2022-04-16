Reach out to people in remote areas: Ashok Koul to BJP cadre

Kishtwar, Apr 16: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Saturday exhorted the party leaders and workers to reach out to people in remote areas to strengthen the organisation at the ground level.
Koul made this statement while addressing several organizational meetings at Kishtwar, Padder, Nagseni, Atholi, Sohal, Gulabgarh, Tattapani, Dossa, Chamoti, Bunjwah and other places in Kishtwar district.
Senior BJP leaders led by Koul, who was also accompanied by J&K BJP All Morcha Incharge and Prabhari district Kishtwar Munish Sharma, are presently in Kishtwar district on four-day tour.
Many prominent political and social activists including retired government officials also joined BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders.
J&K BJP general secretary and former minister Sunil Sharma, secretary Tariq Keen, district president Pardeep Parihar, Parliamentary constituency organization secretary Vipan Sharma, district general secretary Lalit Sharma besides other leaders also addressed the meetings, along with Koul.