Red Cross Day observed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The District Red Cross Society Kishtwar, in collaboration with Elderline J&K (Unit Kishtwar), today celebrated the Red Cross Day with great enthusiasm and fervor.
The event witnessed the presence of several officers of district administration Kishtwar including the ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; DPO, Sunil Bhutyal; DSWO, Zubair Ahmed; Tehsildar Muneeb Umar; AO DC office Imran Ahmed Kichloo; Dy CEO, Tirath Lal besides others.
Secretary Red Cross, Asgar Sheikh, member volunteers of the Red Cross Society, staff of Fire & Emergency Department, Traffic Police, DC office, HEP authorities, and media persons were also present to commemorate the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the officers emphasised the importance of the Red Cross Society in providing assistance during times of crisis, be it natural disasters or man-made emergencies. They also praised the efforts of the Society in promoting peace, protecting human dignity, and alleviating human suffering. They extended best wishes to the Red Cross team and appealed to people to cooperate with it in times of crisis.
The Red Cross Day celebration in Kishtwar was a resounding success, with everyone coming together to support the cause of humanitarianism.