Red Cross Day observed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The District Red Cross Society Kishtwar, in collaboration with Elderline J&K (Unit Kishtwar), today celebrated the Red Cross Day with great enthusiasm and fervor.

The event witnessed the presence of several officers of district administration Kishtwar including the ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; DPO, Sunil Bhutyal; DSWO, Zubair Ahmed; Tehsildar Muneeb Umar; AO DC office Imran Ahmed Kichloo; Dy CEO, Tirath Lal besides others.

Secretary Red Cross, Asgar Sheikh, member volunteers of the Red Cross Society, staff of Fire & Emergency Department, Traffic Police, DC office, HEP authorities, and media persons were also present to commemorate the occasion.