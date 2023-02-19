Rehabilitation package for affected families of Sangaldhan land sinking incident sought

Ramban, Feb 19: Chairperson District Development Council, Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan today appealed Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to sanction a package for the rehabilitation of the families whose houses were damaged due to sinking of land at Duksar Dalwa in block Sangaldhan.
She welcomed the aid provided to them in the form of tents and utensils and blankets by the District administration under SDRF and Red Cross. She further appealed to the District Administration to provide every possible help to affected families keeping in view the prevailing harsh winter conditions.
Meanwhile, Sub-divisional Magistrate Gool, Tanveer-ul-Majid informed that the administration has shifted 13 affected families to safer places, besides providing them tents and other necessary items. He informed that relief cases of damaged houses are being processed under SDRF to provide assistance to victims in the shortest possible time. Administration is closely monitoring the situation, he added.