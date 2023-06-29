Religious fervour, gaiety marks Eid in Ramban

The biggest congregation took place at Jamia Masjid Ramban and Eidgah, Banihal, Gool and Batote , where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country. Elaborate necessary arrangements including security and other were made by the District and Police administration for smooth celebrations of Eid festival. Eid Namaz was also offered at other Masjids of the towns and villages across the district. On the occasion, officers of District Administration and police extended greetings to the Muslim brethren.