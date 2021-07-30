Rescue operation resumes in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar after suspension due to rain

Jammu, Jul 30: The rescue operation to locate 20 people missing after a cloudburst in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar resumed Friday after remaining suspended for hours together owing to inclement weather, officials said.

Seven persons were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition after the remote Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil was hit by flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging 21 houses, 21 cow sheds, a ration depot, a bridge and a mosque.

The rescue operation was interrupted by heavy rains late Thursday night and resumed around noon after slight improvement in the weather conditions, the officials said.