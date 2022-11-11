Residents of Ramban Panchayats seek opening of ration depot

They sought the opening of a Food Extension Centre for their Panchayats at the central place of Nabul or Telimajra. The residents of Bagna and Sencha Panchayats said that they are facing hardships in getting their monthly ration quota due to non availability of Food Extension Counters in their area.

The residents said presently they are getting their monthly ration quota from the Government Sale Depot of Food Civil Service Consumers Affair department located in Ramban town, which is 19 kilometers away from their villages.