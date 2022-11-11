Residents of Ramban Panchayats seek opening of ration depot

Ramban, Nov 11: To ease the problems being faced by the people in getting ration, the residents of twin Bagna and Sencha Panchayats of Ramban have demanded a separate ration depot.
They sought the opening of a Food Extension Centre for their Panchayats at the central place of Nabul or Telimajra. The residents of Bagna and Sencha Panchayats said that they are facing hardships in getting their monthly ration quota due to non availability of Food Extension Counters in their area.
The residents said presently they are getting their monthly ration quota from the Government Sale Depot of Food Civil Service Consumers Affair department located in Ramban town, which is 19 kilometers away from their villages.
A consumer of the Food Civil Service and Consumer Affairs Department, Madan Lal, said the residents have to pay Rs 120 as vehicle fare to reach the ration sale depot located in Ramban town.
They said sometimes it takes a whole day to collect rations from Ramban. They said there are more than 800 ration card holders in both the Panchayats.
They sought making available ration for consumers at their respective Panchayats to save the time of consumers.
They said they have brought the matter into the notice of Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department Ramban through District Development Council Ramban. However they added that despite that nothing has been done in this regard.
Residents have appealed to the concerned authorities to sanction and open a Food Extension Counter at Nabul, so that the inhabitants of Bagna and Sencha Panchayats do not suffer in future.