Restore electricity supply in windstorm hit villages: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, June 18 : National Conference leader and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Saturday expressed deep concern over power crisis in Banihal and its peripheral areas.
In a statement, he said the power crisis are due to power cuts in Sub Division Banihal particularly in tehsil Khari, Ramsoo, Pogal -Paristan, Neel and other areas due to snapping of electricity poles and conductor caused by the recent heavy wind storm a few days back.
Shaheen also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of a wind storm and said this needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.
He said in the aftermath of the windstorm, the electricity supply in certain areas had been disrupted and the water supply too had been hampered due to which people are facing erratic drinking water supply and power failure. The services are needed to be restored on immediate basis, he added.
Shaheen urged the administration to expedite restoration work and ensure supply of essential commodities besides electricity and drinking water to the people and also have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to wind storm across the district so that adequate assistance could be provided to the affected families.