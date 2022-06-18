Restore electricity supply in windstorm hit villages: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, June 18 : National Conference leader and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Saturday expressed deep concern over power crisis in Banihal and its peripheral areas.

In a statement, he said the power crisis are due to power cuts in Sub Division Banihal particularly in tehsil Khari, Ramsoo, Pogal -Paristan, Neel and other areas due to snapping of electricity poles and conductor caused by the recent heavy wind storm a few days back.