Returned to J&K to remove miseries of people: Azad

Doda, Aug 9: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that his aim of returning to Jammu Kashmir was remove the miseries of people and build the Union Territory as one of the top economies of the world.
According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering here during his 10 day long tour of Chenab valley. He said that most of the economic potential of UT is untapped and majority of its regions are unexplored given the tough and varied geographical terrain. “ If the resources and the potential of only Doda district is tapped and explored, it will create immense jobs for the local youth. Bhaderwah is known as mini Kashmir and I promise you if elected to power, it will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities,” he said.
DPAP chairman said that after the tourists footfalls in Kashmir, it is Bhaderwah which attracts Bollywood to shoot. He addressed three public meetings, Pranu, khelani, and Bhaderwah which were attended by large number of people and scores of people joined DPAP and decided to carry on the party’s pro- people agenda, the press release said.
During the meetings, he lamented over the successive regimes for ignoring the region and said that whatever he did as chief minister and as Union Health minister only that is reflected on ground. “The leadership needs a vision and I carry that for my people. And that is why I gave up national politics and returned to my people to serve them,” he said. Azad also addressed a massive gathering at Khilani area where hundreds of people joined. He said the people have rejected conventional politics and are fully aware of their rights.
“Time is gone when the people were exploited for pity issues and favours. Now people want change and all hopes are set on DPAP which encourages talent, handwork and honesty in its functioning,” he said.