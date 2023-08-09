Returned to J&K to remove miseries of people: Azad

According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering here during his 10 day long tour of Chenab valley. He said that most of the economic potential of UT is untapped and majority of its regions are unexplored given the tough and varied geographical terrain. “ If the resources and the potential of only Doda district is tapped and explored, it will create immense jobs for the local youth. Bhaderwah is known as mini Kashmir and I promise you if elected to power, it will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities,” he said.

DPAP chairman said that after the tourists footfalls in Kashmir, it is Bhaderwah which attracts Bollywood to shoot. He addressed three public meetings, Pranu, khelani, and Bhaderwah which were attended by large number of people and scores of people joined DPAP and decided to carry on the party’s pro- people agenda, the press release said.