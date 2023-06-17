Review of Jal Jeevan Mission undertaken in Ramban

The Mission Director urged all stakeholders to speed up their efforts in order to achieve the mission's goal. He also suggested certain measures that need to be taken in order to ensure proper implementation of the schemes and their successful completion. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said the district administration is taking all efforts in making the mission of Har Ghar Jal, a reality. He also appreciated stakeholders for their ongoing endeavours in furtherance of JJM and sought more vibrant IEC activities.

The DC emphasised that every effort has to be made to ensure that the goal of tap water to all households must be achieved as per the projected timeline. He said that the Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.

Later, MD also interacted with the contractors and listened to their issues for redressal. All the contractors were urged to actively participate in the tendering process to make smooth implementation of the JJM scheme in the district.