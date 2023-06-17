Review of Jal Jeevan Mission undertaken in Ramban

Ramban, June 17: Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Dr. Gulam Nabi Itoo, and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam today jointly convened a meeting of coordinating departments of the JJM and reviewed the activities, works being done in the district.
Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Hamesh Manchanda, Superintendent Engineer Anil Gupta, CPO Dr. Kasturi Lal, Xen Rajiv Gai, AEEs, JEs and other stakeholders attended the meeting.
The MD held a detailed review of the district and took stock of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and status of works being executed by Jal Shakti Department under JJM scheme in the district. Ex. Engineer Jal Shakti, through a powerpoint presentation apprised about the status of ongoing works including pipe networks, rapid sand filtration plants and bore- wells etc.
He informed that there are a total of 57738 households out of which 28297 have been connected and the rest of households will be covered by the end of 15 August. It was informed that the total schemes approved for the district are 88 and all works have been tendered.
It was also informed that 196 works have been allotted under JJM. During the meeting, various issues including Har Ghar Jal certification (HGJC), NABARD funded schemes, Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance (WQMS), training of women for use of FTKs, status of Swachh Jal se Surakha, IEC activities, physical and financial status of JJM was also reviewed and directions were issued for the proper and timely implementation of JJM.
During the deliberations, bottlenecks were also identified and solutions discussed and instructions passed to remove the same through a synergetic approach of all.
MD, JJM appreciated the efforts of district administration Ramban towards the successful implementation of JJM.
The Mission Director also directed the concerned officials to enhance the transparency and effectiveness in monitoring of the works including functioning of NGOs empanelled as Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs).
The Mission Director urged all stakeholders to speed up their efforts in order to achieve the mission's goal. He also suggested certain measures that need to be taken in order to ensure proper implementation of the schemes and their successful completion. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said the district administration is taking all efforts in making the mission of Har Ghar Jal, a reality. He also appreciated stakeholders for their ongoing endeavours in furtherance of JJM and sought more vibrant IEC activities.
The DC emphasised that every effort has to be made to ensure that the goal of tap water to all households must be achieved as per the projected timeline. He said that the Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.
Later, MD also interacted with the contractors and listened to their issues for redressal. All the contractors were urged to actively participate in the tendering process to make smooth implementation of the JJM scheme in the district.