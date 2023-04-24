Review of road safety measures undertaken in Doda

Doda, Apr 24: Giving top priority to road safety in the mountainous district to safeguard the precious lives of the commuters, District administration Doda has been conducting monthly reviews of the infrastructure upgradation and measures taken to ensure road safety and to sensitize the stakeholders to make the road transportation easier, safer and better.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan (Chairman District Road Safety Committee) along with SDM Assar Lekh Raj, GM NHIDCL NS Gill, Tehsildar Assar Fareed Ahmed, and other concerned officers inspected maintenance, and upgradation of the NH244 initiated as per the decisions taken in the last District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting. The DC inspected the crash barriers installed at the identified black spots and other vulnerable stretches of the National Highway from Batote up to Pull Doda.
He directed the authorities to set up new Control and Monitoring Points with all the latest gadgets to measure the speed and other details of the vehicles crossing the point. He further issued instructions to ensure better roads and safer driving on NH 244.
The executing agencies were directed to immediately install CCTV cameras on the identified points and complete the installation of crash barriers at the remaining black spots. Besides other directions, he asked the authorities to construct parking bays and remove encroachments along the sides of the road.