Road safety awareness program held in Doda

Doda, Jan 29: To promote road safety, an awareness programme was conducted for vehicle operators here in Kahara area. The event held as part of the National Road Safety Month 2024 and under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh and guidance of ARTO Doda Rajesh Gupta.

The programme featured informative sessions on safe driving practices, the significance of wearing seat belts and helmets, and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, the participants were briefed on the need for regular vehicle maintenance and the significance of proper documentation while operating vehicles.

During the campaign, Inspector MVD Doda Robin Parihar emphasized the importance of this Road Safety Month and aware the drivers, public about road safety measures, appealed to follow the road safety norms. Officials from MVD Doda led the initiative, emphasizing the critical role of vehicle operators in ensuring road safety. They urged the participants to become ambassadors for responsible driving and to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road.