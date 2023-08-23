Rock slide cleared on Kishtwar to Paddar Road

Kishtwar, Aug 22: A rock slide incident occurred earlier today on the road near the Lidrari area of the Kishtwar to Paddar road, part of the Galhar Sansari Axis.
In response, the Border Roads Organisation’s General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO GREF) swiftly swung into action, mobilizing both manpower and machinery to promptly clear the road of rock boulder, officials said.
Under the efficient supervision of SDM Paddar, R. Arun Kumar Badyal, the local administration coordinated the clearance process meticulously.
The collaborative efforts of BRO-GREF and the local authorities ensured that the road was cleared with utmost efficiency and precision.
The Kishtwar to Paddar road has recently experienced increased traffic due to the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra 2023, attracting a substantial influx of visitors. The incident could have potentially disrupted the transportation and pilgrimage activities; however, the prompt action taken by the concerned authorities ensured that traffic flow remained uninterrupted.