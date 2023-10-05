Rohingya woman issued domicile certificate, booked

Sources said Anwara Begum was earlier booked in the year 2012 at Police Station Deachan under session 3 of the Passport Entry into India Act and 14 Foreign Act. The Rohingya woman have also obtained an Aadhaar Card.

SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told reporters that some Individuals hailing from Burma, especially Rohangaya women married some locals of Deachan Police Station jurisdiction of Kishtwar and settled there and they have children. But their husbands with the help of administrative setup misled and prepared Domicile certificates. He said a special police team has been sent to the area to seize the document (Domicile Certificate) in question and to verify other credentials of Anwara Begum. He said only one domicile certificate has been issued to Rohingya women so far.