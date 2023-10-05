Rohingya woman issued domicile certificate, booked
Ramban, Oct 5: A Rohingya woman was issued a domicile certificate at Dachan. Kishtwar Police booked her and two others including a facilitator and domicile issuing authority (Dachan) for committing conspiracy, and fraud with the law of the state, officials said.
Official sources said on specific information Kishtwar Police lodged a case under relevant sections of law against Anwara Begum a Rohangaya woman who married to Fiaz Ahmed a resident of Kiyar, Dachan few years back.
They said the domicile certificate was issued on September 19, 2020 in favour of Anwara Begum wife of Fiaz Ahmed resident of village Kiyar Dachan by then Tehsildar Deachan vide number 4732/DC/TD/20.
Sources said Anwara Begum was earlier booked in the year 2012 at Police Station Deachan under session 3 of the Passport Entry into India Act and 14 Foreign Act. The Rohingya woman have also obtained an Aadhaar Card.
SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told reporters that some Individuals hailing from Burma, especially Rohangaya women married some locals of Deachan Police Station jurisdiction of Kishtwar and settled there and they have children. But their husbands with the help of administrative setup misled and prepared Domicile certificates. He said a special police team has been sent to the area to seize the document (Domicile Certificate) in question and to verify other credentials of Anwara Begum. He said only one domicile certificate has been issued to Rohingya women so far.
He said an FIR has been lodged against women, the facilitator and the issuing officer. SSP Khalil Poswal whosoever will be found responsible will be taken to legal determination. He said a case FIR number 22 of 2023 under sections 420/465/467/468/471/ and 120 –B, IPC stands registered at Police Station Dachan, Kishtwar. Further investigations are going on.