Rolling stones briefly halt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Jan 6: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a brief period in the evening but the highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Friday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Mehar, Ramban said that the vehicular traffic on the highway halted for a brief period due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban Friday evening.
However, the traffic was restored immediately after the men and machinery of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the concerned agency, cleared the accumulated stones and debris from the road.
Traffic officials said that shooting stones hit and blocked the road around 7:45 pm and it was restored for traffic at 8:45 pm.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the shooting stones at Mehar blocked the road.
“Men and machinery are on the job to clear the road as and when shooting stones stop triggering from the hillock at Mehar,” she said.
Official sources said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs had crossed landslides and shooting stones-prone Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch for their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu on Friday.
They said Jammu-bound HMVs crossed the Banihal-Chandaerkote sector of the highway at a slow pace.
Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway, Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj told Greater Kashmit that the vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for a brief period due to the triggering of shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban on Friday evening.
“However, traffic resumed immediately,” he said. “Traffic is plying smoothly via Mehar amidst intermittent shooting stones.”
Traffic authorities said, during the last 24 hours, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 25 minutes due to closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on Saturday morning.
They said that the cut off timing for LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am.
The traffic officials said that the cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur from 9 am to 12 pm.
They said that no vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut-off time.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu and TCU Udhampur have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
People have been advised not to undertake the journey on highway with confirming the status of the road from TCU of Jammu, TCU Udhampur, TCU Ramban, and TCU Srinagar on Saturday.