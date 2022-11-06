RR organises weapon display event

Bhaderwah: Rashtriya Rifles unit of Army based at Bhaderwah organised a ‘weapon display event’ to motivate youth of Chenab region to join force besides making them to know about their Army.
Accordiing to officials the event was held by army in its continued endeavour towards character development towards gender equality, motivating and shaping the youth of far off areas for a brighter tomorrow.
Academic Coordinator Bhaderwah Campus Dr Kuljit Sing said, “4 Rashtriya Rifles of Delta Force organised a ‘weapon display’ for 275 girl students who have converged from 12 colleges of Chenab Region, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts beside women college Gandhi Nagar and Parade at Bhaderwah Campus.
“A huge gathering of girl students, and some local youth from the area were enthusiastic to see the weapons & other equipment of Indian Army.”
Apart from weapon display, a motivational lecture was also delivered by Commanding officer 4RR Col Rajat Parmar.