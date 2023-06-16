RSC’s 2-day teacher training workshop concludes at Kishtwar

Kishtwar, June 16: The two-day innovative teacher training workshop organised jointly by The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK and the CSIR – Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM) for the capacity building of science teachers from Kishtwar district concluded here in Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that giving the details about the workshop, Associate Professor of Chemistry Ashaq Hussain, who is the coordinator of the training series, said that these workshops are being hosted under the banner of Yusuf Hamied Inspirational Science Programme (YHISP), enhance the skills and knowledge of science teachers.
The aim is to acquaint teachers with new techniques of delivering and engaging concepts in Science effectively.
This workshop was the third workshop in the series of total 4 workshops as previously two workshops of this kind were conducted at Kathua (9-10 June) and at Katra (12-13 June).
The last workshop will be held in Anantnag on 19th and 20th June.
In his concluding remarks, Hemant Lagvankar, the key resource person of the training programme- said that the workshop was organized with an objective to raise and to train teachers to design lessons, integrating activities in curriculum and pedagogy to improve understanding of subjects in order to develop higher order thinking skills.
During the workshop teachers were introduced to proven active learning techniques that can be applied easily in a science context, helping students to develop their conceptual understanding.
The teachers got the opportunity to learn some practical science experiments that could be adapted and to be used in any setting, including those with no traditional laboratory facilities.
A total of 48 science teachers from various government and private schools participated in this workshop and thoroughly enjoyed the proceedings.
The valedictory function of the workshop was presided over by Chief Education Officer Kishtwar, Parhallad Bhagat.
In his valedictory speech, the CEO urged teachers to take these innovative techniques into the classroom and make Science Teaching effective and joyful for the students.