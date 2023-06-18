RTA Doda changes minibus routes

While deliberating on 15 applications received for change of routes for mini buses, four were found genuine and thus approved, while decision on one applications was kept withheld and a team comprising of SDM Assar, SHO Assar, ARTO and DTI was constituted to submit the fresh survey report of the old route and new route to be authorised.

Some non genuine demands of change of route were rejected by the authority while some others were withheld for want of further clarification. The Authority also discussed and decided on the identification of Auto Rickshaw Stands in Doda Town.