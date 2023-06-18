RTA Doda changes minibus routes

Doda, June 18: Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Doda, Vishesh Mahajan (DC) today convened a meeting of its members to discuss the applications received for change of route and other issues related to the notification of auto rickshaw stands, routes for auto rickshaws etc.
While deliberating on 15 applications received for change of routes for mini buses, four were found genuine and thus approved, while decision on one applications was kept withheld and a team comprising of SDM Assar, SHO Assar, ARTO and DTI was constituted to submit the fresh survey report of the old route and new route to be authorised.
Some non genuine demands of change of route were rejected by the authority while some others were withheld for want of further clarification. The Authority also discussed and decided on the identification of Auto Rickshaw Stands in Doda Town.
Some 20 routes have been identified for plying auto rickshaws in the town. The drivers of auto rickshaw and the public have been asked to adhere to the safety protocols and approved Fares with proper meter reading.
The DC issued instructions to the enforcement agencies to take stern action against traffic rule violators. The meeting was attended by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADC Doda Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, CPO Doda Suresh Kumar, ACR Doda Sanjeev Kumar, ARTO Doda Rajesh Gupta, EO MC Doda Yousf-Ul- Umar and other concerned officials.