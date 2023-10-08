Run for peace at Bhaderwah | Students of 20 colleges take part in event

Lt Col Sameer who flagged off three catagories 21, 10 and 5 km long marathons respectively from Bhaderwah Campus said that the basic motive behind the marathon is spread the message pof peace by making youths as ambassadors and also promote sports among the youth of the region and to provide them a recreational activity in order to channelise and harness their energy in a constructive manner.he youth, especially girls participated with great enthusiasm and were seen warming up in earnest before commencement of the event. It was creditable that all the participants finished the run with competitive timings.

Samta Devi (19) a student of GDC Ramban stunned her male counterparts by clinching the top position in 5km category clocking just 25 minutes and 7 seconds.