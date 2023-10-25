Run for unity held in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah Oct 25 : With an aim to inculcate a spirit of oneness and to keep youth away from the menace of drug by involving them in sports activities beside to honour police martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir Police organised “Run for Unity” for youth at Bhaderwah on Wednesday.
The run organised to give a message of peace and to keep youth away from drug abuse was flagged off from Police Complex by SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma along with ADC Dilmir Chowdhary.
"To keep youth away from drugs by diverting their energy in positive direction and for their physical and mental fitness such activities will be beneficial for youth and they can come out of negativity," said Vinod, Sharma SP Bhaderwah
Hundred students drawn from right schools of Bhaderwah valley participated in the 6km long run, which started from Police Complex Kotli and after passing through Sarol Bagh, Radio Station, Udrana, Gatha and Approach line, returned back from Domail to police Complex where they were received by the SP along with the officers of Police and CRPF.
Mohammad Rizwan of Athkhar public school was the first to touch the ribbon at finishing point of the race while Danish and Muneeb of Government higher secondary school Bhaderwah came 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Medal, trophies and cash prize were presented to the winners, while certificates were distributed among all the participants.