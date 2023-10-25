Run for unity held in Bhaderwah

Hundred students drawn from right schools of Bhaderwah valley participated in the 6km long run, which started from Police Complex Kotli and after passing through Sarol Bagh, Radio Station, Udrana, Gatha and Approach line, returned back from Domail to police Complex where they were received by the SP along with the officers of Police and CRPF.

Mohammad Rizwan of Athkhar public school was the first to touch the ribbon at finishing point of the race while Danish and Muneeb of Government higher secondary school Bhaderwah came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Medal, trophies and cash prize were presented to the winners, while certificates were distributed among all the participants.