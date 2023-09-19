Safety measures for passenger transport introduced

On the directions to District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), led by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan (Chairman District Road safety Committee), the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has issued a mandatory directive to all private schools in the district, making it compulsory for them to install CCTV cameras in their buses used for student transportation. This move aims to ensure the safety of students during their journey within the town and surrounding Routes. Consequently, all private schools in the district have now equipped their buses with CCTV cameras to monitor the students during transit.