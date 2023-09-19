Safety measures for passenger transport introduced

Doda, Sep 19: To enhance passenger safety, the District Administration Doda has introduced several measures to improve transport safety.
On the directions to District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), led by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan (Chairman District Road safety Committee), the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has issued a mandatory directive to all private schools in the district, making it compulsory for them to install CCTV cameras in their buses used for student transportation. This move aims to ensure the safety of students during their journey within the town and surrounding Routes. Consequently, all private schools in the district have now equipped their buses with CCTV cameras to monitor the students during transit.
As per the directives from the MVD Department, the passenger vehicles, especially Maruti-Eeco and other vehicles, have already integrated with speed limit devices & GPS. These installations help control the speed of vehicles while travelling and provide real-time tracking of their locations. A demonstration was conducted to showcase the functionality of these systems. Notably, when a vehicle reaches a speed of 50 km/h, the system automatically intervenes to control the speed and prevent further acceleration.