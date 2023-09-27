Sajjad Shaheen asks party cadres to intensify public outreach

According to a press release, he was addressing prominent party functionaries during the inauguration of the party office in Maitra, Ramban. Shaheen stated, “In anticipation of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is necessary for all of us to proactively prepare people for their participation in the democratic process. Staying closely connected with the masses will also aid in raising awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”

He added, “It is our responsibility to help people understand that the National Conference is dedicated to safeguarding fundamental and democratic rights of the people. The party’s primary objective is to establish lasting peace, sustainable prosperity, and development in all the three regions of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir while simultaneously working towards the economic and political empowerment of its people.”