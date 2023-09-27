Sajjad Shaheen asks party cadres to intensify public outreach

Banihal, Sep 27: National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today asked his party cadres to intensify their political activities and public outreach to maintain grassroots-level engagement.
According to a press release, he was addressing prominent party functionaries during the inauguration of the party office in Maitra, Ramban. Shaheen stated, “In anticipation of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is necessary for all of us to proactively prepare people for their participation in the democratic process. Staying closely connected with the masses will also aid in raising awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”
He added, “It is our responsibility to help people understand that the National Conference is dedicated to safeguarding fundamental and democratic rights of the people. The party’s primary objective is to establish lasting peace, sustainable prosperity, and development in all the three regions of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir while simultaneously working towards the economic and political empowerment of its people.”
Shaheen said that NC has a well-defined political agenda for a modern and model Jammu and Kashmir and the party's objective has never been power but dignity and development of the state and its people. He further said, “We do not deceive people by emotional blackmailing, slogans, falsehood, bias and creating hatred between various regions and sections of the society for votes. “
The programme was organised by Er Suresh Khajuria who joined the party in Jammu recently.