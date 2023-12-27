Sajjad Shaheen condemns toll tax hike at Nashri-Chenani Toll Plaza

Banihal, Dec 27 : National Conference (JKNC) leader and District President, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen has strongly condemned the recent decision by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to increase toll taxes at Nashri-Chenani Toll Plaza.

In a statement the District President expressed deep concern over the recent order of NHAI and said that the citizens of the erstwhile state in general and district Ramban in particular will have to bear the brunt of this unilateral decision.

“The decision to increase toll rates has sparked widespread concerns among the populace, who are already grappling with economic challenges,”he said.