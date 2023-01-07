Sajjad Shaheen conducts extensive tour of Banihal villages

While referring to Banihal and its adjoining areas Shaheen said that residents of various villages that include Mahu, Mangit, Khari, Nadika, Trigam, Kumbla, Buzla, Sarachi, Hinjhal, Fagow, Tethar, Chareel, Nowgam, Chachal, Neel, Chaknarwah, Chamalwas, Lamber, Ashar, Kaskoot, Zinhal, Wanpora, Shagan, Hingni, Zonchwas, Sumar, Harog, Bajmasta, Pogal, Maligam, Paristan, Gagarnag, Sarachi , Chaka, Sarbagni, Amkot, Bankoot, Krawa, Dooligan, Hijwa, Arimarg, Bawah, Nachlana, Thachi, Ramsoo, Ukharhal, Batroo, Dardahi and other parts of District Ramban have been facing the brunt of the unscheduled power cuts as the PDD has failed to follow the electricity schedule as frequent power cuts have made the situation miserable for people living in these villages. Shaheen said that people are facing prolonged power cuts due to which they have to spend maximum hours in darkness and added that people living in some villages complain that they are receiving electricity for only one or two hours a day and for the rest of the time they have to remain in darkness.

He further said that the unscheduled power cuts have increased manifold and claims of authorities on ground are proving a hoax,” adding that the government authorities have failed to mitigate the power crisis in Banihal as power cuts were witnessed continuously during these harsh winter days. Shaheen has sought immediate attention of higher ups into the matter and demanded an end to power cuts.