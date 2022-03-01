Sajjad Shaheen flays administration for power woes in Banihal

Banihal, Mar 1: Expressing concern over the power crisis in Banihal and its peripheral areas, National Conference (NC) District President Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen Tuesday said that unscheduled power cuts had aggravated the woes of the people in district Ramban.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Shaheen as saying that despite a load-shedding schedule announced by the government, unscheduled and frequent power cuts continue unabated and people were facing massive inconvenience due to power cuts.
He said power cuts were randomised in the entire district and the Power Development Department (PDD) had failed to implement its own given schedule.
“It is preposterous that people have been forced to be without electricity for days together even in the metered areas. The power crisis is worse in hilly and remote areas where people are rendered helpless in the absence of electricity,” Shaheen said.
The NC statement said that during his day-long tour to various villages of Banihal including Nowgam, Danar, Tethar, Kuthtal, and KhairKoot, he interacted with several delegations of people and enquired about their problems post recent snowfall in their respective villages.
Shaheen said that this was a matter of grave concern that the utility services in various areas of Banihal constituency were yet to be restored even after a week of the recent snowfall adding that areas like Mahu-Mangit, Tajnihal, Kharwan, Dhak, Khari, Neel, Gagarnag, Shagan, Trigam, Pogal-Paristan, Panchal, Sarbagni, Chaka, Sarachi, Amkote, Thachi, Phago, Hinjhal, Chamalwas, Chaknarwah, Tanjiwar, Dardahi, Sumar, Lamber, Asshar, Chachal, Bingara, Gujrara, Nowgam, Bajmasta and other areas were facing immense problems due to scarcity of drinking water and unscheduled power cuts.