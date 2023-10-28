Sajjad Shaheen flays administration for power woes in Banihal, Gool

Banihal, Oct 28: National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban Mir Sajjad Shaheen on Saturday day expressed concern over the precarious power situation in Banihal and it’s adjoining areas including Gool during the onset of winter season.
In a statement, he said the electricity woes continue unabated in the region as people are immensely suffering due to unscheduled power cuts. Shaheen said that the people across the district Ramban are facing extreme shortage of electricity and lack access to clean portable drinking water. The District president also expressed concern over defunct utility services and dilapidated condition of roads, especially in hilly areas, saying these have accumulated the problems of common people.
He further said that the power and drinking water supply is in disarray while scarcity of food grains at the CAPD depots continues to remain a constant irritant, adding that the Administration seems to be missing at the ground level as a result of which the people remain at the receiving end.
Referring to the unscheduled power cuts during the onslaught of winter in the entire Ramban District particularly in Banihal and it’s far off areas including Gool, Shaheen said that people have been facing long hours of unscheduled power cuts which has added to the people’s problems.
Shaheen said that the residents of Banihal and it’s adjoining areas that include Mahu, Mangit, Khari, Nadika, Trigam, Kumbla, Buzla, Srachi, Hinjhal, Fagow, Tethar, Chareel, Hollin, Nowgam, Danar, Khair koot, Chachal, Neel, Chaknarwah, Chamalwas, Lamber, Ashar, Kaskoot, Zinhal, Wanpora, Shagan, Hingni, Zonchwas, Sumar, Harog, Bajmasta, Pogal, Kunda, Maligam, Paristan, Gagarnag, Sarachi , Chaka, Sarbagni, Thachi, Amkot, Bankoot, Wagan, Krawa, Chapnari, Dooligam, Hijwa, Arimarg, Bawah, Nachlana, Ramsoo, Ukharhal, Batroo, Dardahi, Sumar , Gool, Dharam, Sanagaldan, Indh,Deedah, Chachwah, and other parts of District Ramban have been facing the brunt of the unscheduled power cuts as the PDD has failed to follow the electricity schedule as frequent power cuts have made the situation miserable for people living in these villages.
Shaheen has also sought immediate attention of higher ups into the matter and demanded an end to power cuts. He has also urged the J&K administration to ensure adequate supplies of essentials particularly ration, sugar and kerosene oil, LPG Cylinders besides un-interrupted electricity and drinking water during the winter.