Sajjad Shaheen flays administration for power woes in Banihal, Gool

Referring to the unscheduled power cuts during the onslaught of winter in the entire Ramban District particularly in Banihal and it’s far off areas including Gool, Shaheen said that people have been facing long hours of unscheduled power cuts which has added to the people’s problems.

Shaheen said that the residents of Banihal and it’s adjoining areas that include Mahu, Mangit, Khari, Nadika, Trigam, Kumbla, Buzla, Srachi, Hinjhal, Fagow, Tethar, Chareel, Hollin, Nowgam, Danar, Khair koot, Chachal, Neel, Chaknarwah, Chamalwas, Lamber, Ashar, Kaskoot, Zinhal, Wanpora, Shagan, Hingni, Zonchwas, Sumar, Harog, Bajmasta, Pogal, Kunda, Maligam, Paristan, Gagarnag, Sarachi , Chaka, Sarbagni, Thachi, Amkot, Bankoot, Wagan, Krawa, Chapnari, Dooligam, Hijwa, Arimarg, Bawah, Nachlana, Ramsoo, Ukharhal, Batroo, Dardahi, Sumar , Gool, Dharam, Sanagaldan, Indh,Deedah, Chachwah, and other parts of District Ramban have been facing the brunt of the unscheduled power cuts as the PDD has failed to follow the electricity schedule as frequent power cuts have made the situation miserable for people living in these villages.

Shaheen has also sought immediate attention of higher ups into the matter and demanded an end to power cuts. He has also urged the J&K administration to ensure adequate supplies of essentials particularly ration, sugar and kerosene oil, LPG Cylinders besides un-interrupted electricity and drinking water during the winter.