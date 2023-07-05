Sakhi-One Stop Centre for women inaugurated in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, July 5: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav today inaugurated Sakhi-One Stop Centre (OSC) for women, established in the premises of District Hospital Kishtwar.
District Social Welfare Officer, Zubair Ahmed Lone; Chief Medical Officer, Dr M Y Mir, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, besides other officials of Sakhi-OSC were present on the occasion.
This Centre will provide support to women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace besides extending hand-holding to the women in distress.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that this center has been established with the aim to provide an array of services including temporary shelter and Psycho-social counseling to violence-affected women under one roof. Any woman can walk into the center without any fear and discuss her problems freely. He said OSC is designed to help victims and will provide access to an integrated range of services under one roof including medical aid, police assistance, legal aid, shelter and other help to women and girls to fight against any kind of violence.