Salal Power Station issues advisory amid rising water level in Chenab River

“The Chenab river water level in the upstream and downstream areas of the reservoir & river can increase or decrease at any point of time during the month of June 2022 to October 2022, which is likely to cause unexpected high flow of water in the river. The general public and local residents are requested to remain cautious & careful and not to camp or visit river Chenab front and also keep the livestock away from the river banks and do not try to cross the river from any unprotected places or mediums so as to avoid the risk of loss of life or property,” an advisory stated.

The NHPC Salal Power Station Management has further requested everyone to remain vigilant and safe while paying special attention to the sound of "sirens" as a warning before releasing the water from the Dam and also requested to follow the instructions written on the "Warning" board installed at various places by Salal Power Station.