Sale of electrical appliances items regulated in Doda

Ramban: District Magistrate Doda imposed a ban on sale or storage of heating gadgets made by the Nichrome Coils on Tuesday.
The order was issued by District Magistrate Doda after he received information from Superintending Engineer, JPDCL, Doda that a huge gap in electricity connection and the consumption of electricity is observed in district Doda.
“Whereas, during the winter season there is huge consumption of electricity especially on account of use of heating gadgets; whereas, as per Govt. order No. 72-PDD of 2018 dated: 27-02-2018 there is already a ban on Nichrome Coils being used for manufacture of crude water heaters and crude cooking heaters.
The unregulated use of high power consuming electrical gadgets, that too, by such consumers who do not have electricity connections or have not paid their outstanding electricity dues cause inconvenience to the law abiding genuine consumers; This leads to more unscheduled power cuts, thereby causing inconvenience / suffering to the general public and disruption of services of emergent nature like patient care,” the order said.
It added that whereas, due to heavy power usage various fire incidents have been reported and are feared and may lead to loss of life and property.
Now therefore, in view of the above, District Magistrate, Doda,Vishesh Paul Mahajan by virtue of powers vested upon him under Section 144 of Cr.Pc ordered and require the following actions to be taken by the concerned with immediate effect in the interest of Government and for safeguarding the life and property in general.
The shops, stores carrying on business of electrical and electronic items shall not sell electrical appliances items such as heaters, geysers, ACs, etc. to customers who do not have a valid electricity connection or have not paid the last electricity bill.
The shops/ stores who sell electrical appliances / items shall maintain a proper record of such sales and the record of electricity bills of such customers which shall be regularly checked by the special teams.
No Shopkeeper shall sell or store heating gadgets using the banned Nichrome Coils.
The Superintending Engineer, JPDCL, Doda shall submit a weekly report of the compliance by the shops/ stores along with the recommendations for further action.
He shall liaise with Commercial Taxes Officer Doda for checking the consignments of electricity and electrical appliances purchased sold by the shops stores in district Doda Any violation of instant order shall be dealt in accordance with section 188 CrPc, the order reads.