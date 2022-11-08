Sale of electrical appliances items regulated in Doda

Ramban: District Magistrate Doda imposed a ban on sale or storage of heating gadgets made by the Nichrome Coils on Tuesday.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Doda after he received information from Superintending Engineer, JPDCL, Doda that a huge gap in electricity connection and the consumption of electricity is observed in district Doda.

“Whereas, during the winter season there is huge consumption of electricity especially on account of use of heating gadgets; whereas, as per Govt. order No. 72-PDD of 2018 dated: 27-02-2018 there is already a ban on Nichrome Coils being used for manufacture of crude water heaters and crude cooking heaters.