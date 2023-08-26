Sales Tax Deptt organises stakeholders’ meet on GST implementation at Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Aug 25: State Taxes Department (STD) organised an interactive meet with different stakeholders focusing on implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) here Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the interactive session was presided over by Commissioner STD, Rashmi Singh.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav; Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra; DC HQ State Taxes Ashima Sher; STO Kishtwar Maneet Sharma; members of the Traders Associations, contractors and various stakeholders attended the interactive session.
Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Singh highlighted that this interaction between various stakeholders and authorities was aimed to promote awareness and compliance regarding tax regulations among stakeholders.
She urged stakeholders to prioritize tax compliance and timely filing of returns.
She stressed on the importance of regular public outreach programs in collaboration with different stakeholders to promote compliance regarding filing of Income tax returns.
The Commissioner also assured the enforcement of a Special Flying Squad in the district to ensure effective and seamless GST implementation.
She also emphasized on the need for collaborative and responsible behaviour among stakeholders to enhance transparency and accountability in tax collection through the judicious use of technology.
Addressing the participants, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra, encouraged suggestions from trade unions and industrial associations regarding policy matters.
She highlighted the role of Suvidha Kendra and the help desk of STO office Kishtwar circle in resolving technical glitches and promoting proper issuance of E-way bills and invoices.
During the interaction, a detailed PowerPoint presentation showcasing recent achievements in GST collection and taxpayer registration were highlighted.
The stakeholders were informed about the latest updates on GST laws across the country.