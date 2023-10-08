Samridhhi Diwas | District admin Ramban organises programmes

Basic training regarding the same was also imparted to the participants. The participants were informed that the Digital marketing and online marketing can be used for the promotion of brands to connect with potential customers. The training of using the internet and other forms of digital communication was also imparted to the participants. It included not only email, social media, and web-based advertising, but also text and multimedia messages as a marketing channel.

Resource fairs were also held at few places where the participants were sensitized about various Government Yojanas (Schemes). Further mentorship sessions and Product Exhibition was also done during the programme. In all the programmes people participated with full enthusiasm & gaiety to take benefits from such informative programmes.