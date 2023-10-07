Sangam youth festival begins at Bhaderwah

Commander 9 sector RR Brig Samir K Palande, was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony, while DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan was the guest of honour. The festival was inaugurated in the presence of a large number of civil and military dignitaries. Over 500 students from 20 colleges of the Jammu and Kashmir beside all the 7 satellite Campuses of Jammu University are participating in the event.

Commanding officer 4RR Col Yogesh Chohan said the festival was started in 2009 in Bhaderwah with two colleges as particpants and now, 20 colleges from all over the state were participating in the four-day festival.