Sangam youth festival begins at Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Oct 7: Rashtriya Rifles unit of Army, in collaboration with Jammu University Campus Bhadarwah, is organising Youth Festival ‘Sangam-2023’ in Bhaderwah. The five-day event was inaugurated today and aims at encouraging the youth to align with the national mainstream and emerge as harbingers of peace, prosperity and growth in the area.
Commander 9 sector RR Brig Samir K Palande, was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony, while DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan was the guest of honour. The festival was inaugurated in the presence of a large number of civil and military dignitaries. Over 500 students from 20 colleges of the Jammu and Kashmir beside all the 7 satellite Campuses of Jammu University are participating in the event.
Commanding officer 4RR Col Yogesh Chohan said the festival was started in 2009 in Bhaderwah with two colleges as particpants and now, 20 colleges from all over the state were participating in the four-day festival.
The festivities started with the lightning of traditional lamp by the guests followed by colourful cultural Bonanza by the participating students.
Chief guest Brig Samir K Palande in his address said that the festival is an important event for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir where they can display their talent and also understand each other in a better way, which is imperative for the holistic development of the nation.