Sanitation drive held at Patnitop

Ramban, Aug 29: As a prelude to its Mega Blood Donation Camp in Patnitop on September 1, the volunteer followers of Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM), Zone Batote today organised a mega sanitation drive.
According to a press release the drive was held in collaboration with the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) in and around Patnitop up to Padora under the aegis of its Zonal Head, Mulkhraj Bhagat.
It was kickstarted by the Block Development Council(BDC),Batote, Chairman, Rajeshwar Bhagat who is himself a SNM follower.
The volunteers cleaned all meadows and circular roads of plastic wrappers and bottles and dried tree leaves in Patnitop up to Padora and collected them in the PDA vehicle.
Before starting the sanitation drive the SNM followers held a prayer meeting and vowed to continue their service to mankind.