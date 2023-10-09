SASB confers appreciation award to DC Ramban

The award consists of Appreciation certificate and memento and the same was handed over to the DC by Deputy General Manager, YatriNiwasChanderkote, Vijay Sharma on behalf of SASB. Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Harbans Sharma, who was the District Nodal Officer for SANJY 2023, was also present.

The Appreciation Award was conferred by the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Chief Executive Officer, ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board (SABS), Dr. MandeepBandari to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, for his outstanding role in the smooth conduct of Shri Amar NathJiYatra (SANJY)- 2023.