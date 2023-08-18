School timings changed in Ramban district

Ramban, Aug 18: School timings have been changed in Ramban district.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban by issuing an order notified new School timings for Government and Private Schools in Ramban district with immediate effect, till October 31.
No change in School timings shall be observed in education zone Batote and Ukhral and 27 Schools of education zone Ramban, School timing will remain the same as was earlier (i.e. 9 am to 3 pm).
The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam after he received a proposal/ recommendation from Chief Education Officer, Ramban.