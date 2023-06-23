Schools provided drug testing kits in Doda

Doda: As a part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan- a campaign against drug menace was kick started today in Government Higher Secondary School Ghat and Government Higher Secondary School (Boys) Doda by the Education Department. Chief Education Officer, Purshottam Gouria handed over the kits to the heads of the twin schools during an inspection.

Principal of GHSS Ghat Dinesh Kumar and Principal GHSS (B) Doda Ruby Naz received the kits provided to screen the suspected individuals.

The CEO hoped that students will cooperate with staff and voluntarily participate in tests. “We expect students to convey their apprehensions to staff members and will inform the principal about the presence of any peddlers in the area,” CEO said.

Principal Dinesh Kumar thanked the CEO for starting this campaign against drug menace which will go a long way in dealing with this menace.