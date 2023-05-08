Schools remain closed in Chenab Valley due to inclement weather

Ramban: Due to inclement weather and heavy rains and on the directions of the authorities, all the government and private schools up to class eighth remained closed in three districts of Chenab Valley on Monday.

Officials said that keeping in mind the safety of students, schools had been closed.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat-ul-Islam said that due to heavy rains across the district, all the government and private schools up to class 8th remained closed, however, the exam was held as per the schedule.

He advised people to ensure that their children do not go anywhere near rivers and nallahs as the water level in the water bodies had risen due to incessant rains.