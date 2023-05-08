Schools remain closed in Chenab Valley due to inclement weather
Ramban: Due to inclement weather and heavy rains and on the directions of the authorities, all the government and private schools up to class eighth remained closed in three districts of Chenab Valley on Monday.
Officials said that keeping in mind the safety of students, schools had been closed.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat-ul-Islam said that due to heavy rains across the district, all the government and private schools up to class 8th remained closed, however, the exam was held as per the schedule.
He advised people to ensure that their children do not go anywhere near rivers and nallahs as the water level in the water bodies had risen due to incessant rains.
Officials said that the overnight rains in plain areas of Chenab Valley and a fresh spell of snowfall in the upper reaches of Ramban, Banihal, Gool, Doda, and Kishtwar on Monday morning dropped the temperature.
Similarly, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioners of Doda and Kishtwar, all the government and private schools up to class 8 also remain closed across Kishtwar and Doda districts on Monday.
An official said that due to heavy rains there was a possibility of flash floods as the rivers and nallahs were overflowing in the three districts of Chenab region.