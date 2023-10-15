Science drama contest held in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Oct 15: District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) Kishtwar organised District level competition on Northern India Science Drama Contest.
The programme was inaugurated by Incharge Principal DIET Kishtwar. The best selected teams of zonal level competition from Nagseni, Padder, Drabshalla, Inderwal, Kishtwar participated and showcased talent on the different themes.
Earlier, DIET Kishtwar conducted zonal level competition in all schools with the help of coordinators and zonal Nodal officers on various given themes by authorities and one team from each zone was selected which participated today at district level competition held by DIET.