Security forces launch cordon and search operation in Kishtwar areas

Ramban: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, security forces launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation from the previous night at Palmar area of Kishtwar. .
Police sources the CASO was jointly held by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Kishtwar, Army (17 RR) and CRPF 52Bn stationed in the area in upper and lower Patimhalla, Kulna and Meerna area of Palmar.
Police in a statement claimed that during the CASO houses of various suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were searched.
They said Cordon and Search Operations shall be continued in other locations of the district to deal with the anti-national elements and thwart their designs to disrupt peace.
They said regular surveillance over the OGWs and militancy-linked people is being carried out.