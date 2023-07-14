Security mock drill for incident-free Amarnath Yatra conducted in Chanderkote

Ramban, July 14: To gear up the security apparatus and ensure a synchronised response mechanism a security mock drill was carried out by a joint team of CRPF, JKP, Army, and SSB, at Yatra convoy halting point Chanderkote, Ramban on Friday.
Different scenarios of terrorist attacks on Yatris at the Langer site were depicted and discussed threadbare by the ground commanders of all the participating agencies, and a suitable response plan was chalked out.
The exercise concluded with a debriefing session where minor shortcomings were pointed out for rectification.