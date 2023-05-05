Security reviewed in Ramban to foil terror attacks

Ramban, May 5: Security was reviewed in Ramban to foil terror attacks.
The review came while Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Dr. Sunil Gupta, and SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, inaugurated an accommodation complex at Police Post Ind.
There existed a jawans barrack at the same place, on which a grenade was hurled by terrorists last year on 2nd August injuring two police personnel and causing damages to the barrack.
After this, the matter was taken up by SSP Ramban with PHQ to construct a brick-and-mortar structure. Immediately, PHQ sanctioned this accommodation complex and within eight months the building was constructed, making it even safer for jawans to reside. The Inauguration was done in the presence of Nihar Ranjan, SDPO Gool, Inspector Nazir Ahmed, SHO Gool, and PSI Ankush Bhau, ICPP Ind.
After the inauguration, DIG DKR Range inspected the Police Post Ind and imparted directions relating to police functioning and related issues. Also, issues of public importance, security, strategies for keeping preparedness to tackle any possible attacks in the future, cooperation between Police and the people, etc. were discussed.
Later DIG DKR Range and SSP Ramban along with SDPO Gool and other territorial officials visited the under-construction Railway Station at Sangaldan and took the stock of security review of the railway station and passed certain directions on the spot relating to the security of Railway Station.