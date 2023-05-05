Security reviewed in Ramban to foil terror attacks

The review came while Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Dr. Sunil Gupta, and SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, inaugurated an accommodation complex at Police Post Ind.

There existed a jawans barrack at the same place, on which a grenade was hurled by terrorists last year on 2nd August injuring two police personnel and causing damages to the barrack.