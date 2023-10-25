Secy Revenue reviews development scenario in Ramban district

Ramban, Oct 25: Secretary, Revenue and Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Dr Piyush Singla today visited Ramban and listened to the issues of public importance highlighted by the public representatives at a Public outreach camp held here.
The delegations from all Blocks and MCs of the district led by the concerned DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, Presidents of MCs, Beopar Mandals, met with the Secretary and highlighted a range of issues of their respective areas and sought his intervention for early redressal of the same.
Interacting with the Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan, Vice-Chairperson, Rabia Hamid, Presidents of Municipalities, Chairpersons of BDC, DDC Councillors, PRIs, Members of Beopar Mandals and several other delegations, the Secretary said that their genuine issues would be looked into for early redress. He directed the District Administration to allot suitable land to landless people of the district as per extant rule to enable them to construct their houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, after duly verifying the credentials of beneficiaries to prevent misuse of state land.
Responding to the issues highlighted by the PRIs, the Secretary asked the administration to encourage local people to develop private parking space to meet-out the parking issue in all municipalities of the district. He asked the public representatives to identify land in coordination with the District Administration for the construction of buildings of the Government Degree College, Batote and Ukhral.
Dr Singla directed the PD, NHAI to examine and construct overhead bridges on Nashri to Banihal stretch for the convenience of the general public.
Secretary asked the local Beopar Mandal to develop Ramban market on modern lines to attract commuters to purchase famous products of the district like Annardan, Honey and other local products.