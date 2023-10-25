Secy Revenue reviews development scenario in Ramban district

The delegations from all Blocks and MCs of the district led by the concerned DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, Presidents of MCs, Beopar Mandals, met with the Secretary and highlighted a range of issues of their respective areas and sought his intervention for early redressal of the same.

Interacting with the Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan, Vice-Chairperson, Rabia Hamid, Presidents of Municipalities, Chairpersons of BDC, DDC Councillors, PRIs, Members of Beopar Mandals and several other delegations, the Secretary said that their genuine issues would be looked into for early redress. He directed the District Administration to allot suitable land to landless people of the district as per extant rule to enable them to construct their houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, after duly verifying the credentials of beneficiaries to prevent misuse of state land.