Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma tours far flung areas in Kishtwar

According to a press note, Sunil Sharma today concluded his tour of far flung areas of Marwah and Dacchan of Kishtwar as part of the party’s public outreach program to review progress of various Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and to get feedback from people about other developmental works.

Sharma said that he met a series of public delegations, public representatives and civil society members regarding their respective demands. He said that he took review of CSS going on in the far flung areas of Marwah and Dacchan of Kishtwar where people also apprised him about issues related to roads, drinking water, electricity and public transport. Sharma gave a patient hearing to people of the twin area and assured them all the support and immediate grievance redressal. He said that development of remote villages and good road infrastructure are some of the important priorities of the Modi Government and he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these are properly implemented on the ground.