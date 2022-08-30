Eight dead after cab plunges into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar, Aug 30: At least eight persons were killed after a passenger cab plunged into a deep gorge in the Chatro area of Kishtwar district on Tuesday, reports said.
As per preliminary reports, a cab carrying 12 passengers met with an accident after the driver allegedly lost control.
Initial reports put the death toll in the accident at seven while another injured person succumbed later, taking the death toll to eight.
A massive rescue operation is underway at the spot. Several passengers have suffered injuries in the accident.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.