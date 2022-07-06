Seven injured after cab rolls into gorge on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 6: Seven persons were injured after a cab skidded off the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and rolled into a gorge in the Banihal area of J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AP/5877 which was on way from Jammu to Srinagar met with an accident near Kharpora at around 11:30 am.
He said the vehicle rolled down the road and landed in a 150ft gorge.
The official said that seven persons were injured in the mishap with four of them suffering minor bruises.
Soon after the accident, teams of army, police and the volunteers launched a rescue operation and shifted all the injured to SDH Banihal.
Three injured have been reffered to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment.
The injured were identified as Hafiza Begum (23), Shakeela Bano, Shazia Bano, Driver Abid Ahmed Dar of Nishat Srinagar, Jahanger Ahmed, Aliza Bano and Farooq Ahmed.