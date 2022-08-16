Several portals peddling fake news banned in Ramban: JK administration

District Magistrate Mussarat Islam ordered the ban after verifying the credentials of their operators from police and information department following large number of complaints from people and public servants regarding harassment by them.

The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan and were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.