Sgr-Jmu highway remains open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Feb 18: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way vehicular traffic in a regulated manner on Friday.
The traffic authorities said that hundreds of light, medium, and heavy vehicles plied on both sides of the highway as per the scheduled traffic plans on Friday.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar and Jammu issued a fresh advisory saying, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and private cars would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway on Saturday.
Traffic Control Unit Srinagar and Jammu would liaise with Traffic Control Unit Ramban before releasing the traffic on Saturday morning.
They said the heavy vehicles and trucks would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to move towards Srinagar on Saturday.