Sgr-Jmu NH open | 2-way LMV traffic, HMV traffic from Kashmir to Jammu today

Ramban, Feb 18: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday.
However, vehicular traffic between Nashri and Ramban remained slow due to the single-lane road at Dalwass and on Mehar-Cafeteria stretches and a few other places on the highway leading to traffic congestion at some places during the day today.
Traffic authorities said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to the single-lane carriageways and due to the breakdown of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the highway.
Traffic authorities monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite intermittent shooting stones and single lane road stretches, hundreds of LMVs and HMVs vehicles plied towards their respective destinations.
Drivers and commuters complained that they remained stuck in traffic congestion due to the single-lane road stretches at various bottlenecks between Ramban and Nashri.
They said that they remained stuck between Nashri and Chanderkote and between Ramban and Chanderkote in the morning and during the day.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur said that HMVs including oil and LPG tankers were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.
They said that HMVs carrying fresh vegetables, poultry food grains, and other essential supplies were allowed on priority.
The traffic officials said later other HMVs were also allowed to move towards Kashmir in the evening.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that in view of fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that in view of shooting stones and single lane road on Mehar-Cafeteria in Ramban, and single carriageways at various places, the cut-off timings has been fixed from 5 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 6 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Kashmir-bound LMVs on Sunday.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11 am to 3 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Sunday.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway, HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu on Sunday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban on Sunday.