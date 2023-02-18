Sgr-Jmu NH open | 2-way LMV traffic, HMV traffic from Kashmir to Jammu today

However, vehicular traffic between Nashri and Ramban remained slow due to the single-lane road at Dalwass and on Mehar-Cafeteria stretches and a few other places on the highway leading to traffic congestion at some places during the day today.

Traffic authorities said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to the single-lane carriageways and due to the breakdown of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the highway.